Harry Styles' attendance at Niall Horan's concert made fans go wild: ‘We need 1D back’

Harry Styles was recently spotted in attendance at Niall Horan’s concert in Manchester, England on Tuesday, August 27. His presence at his former bandmate’s concert sent the fans into a frenzy. While this might not be the reunion fans of One Direction were hoping for, they were happy to see Styles supporting Horan. The videos from the concert went viral on the internet soon after. Harry Styles supports former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert in Manchester.(@Harry_Styles/X, @NiallOfficial/X)

Harry Styles attends Niall Horan’s concert

Styles was spotted in his private suite swaying and jumping to This Town singer’s rhythm at the concert, according to a video posted by a concertgoer on social media. The Watermelon Sugar singer, also known for his fashion statements, looked trendy as he sported a mustard jacket over a white top paired with blue jeans, as reported by The Sun.

Fans also caught him heading backstage, once the show was over to hang out with Horan. Horan’s tour in the UK began in February and will lead him to Latin America in September and October.

Styles’ presence at the concert is followed by Zayn Malik’s mention of making amends with the embers of One Direction. The latter is keen on making “rebuilding relationships” with his former bandmates. A source told the Daily Mail, “He doesn't know if it [reunion] will ever happen, or when, but he would love to start a conversation with the other guys from One Direction and try to make amends with all of them.”

The source added, “Zayn wants to approach them for forgiveness and friendship. Working with them is not important to him right now. He has matured and wants to show the rest of the guys this. To be friends again would be amazing."

Netizens react to Harry Styles' attendance at the concert

Fans went wild about Styles attending Horan’s concert and could not stop gushing over the two artists on micro-blogging platform X. As the pictures and videos from the evening flooded the internet, One user wrote, “Now we need one direction back.” A second user wrote, “Awww, it’s cute they still support each other on solo endeavours.” A third user wrote, “Ohhh this made me miss narry 2010-2015.”

Another user wrote, “Harry singing along and dancing to Heaven at Niall’s show in Manchester,” while one user wrote, “imagine you’re in a competition on being the most supportive person and your opponent is Harry Styles.”