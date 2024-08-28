 Brittany Cartwright drops sultry snap after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor, ending 5 years of marriage - Hindustan Times
Brittany Cartwright drops sultry snap after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor, ending 5 years of marriage

ByAditi Srivastava
Aug 28, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Brittany Cartwright shared a sultry Instagram post celebrating her 'sparkle' after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after a period of navigating a stormy relationship. The move comes just six months after she first disclosed their split on the "When Reality Hits" podcast.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright return to TV in 'The Valley' amid marriage drama(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright return to TV in 'The Valley' amid marriage drama(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

According to court documents obtained by ET, Cartwright is citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their separation. Shortly after the announcement, she took to Instagram to share a sultry pose and talk about getting her ‘sparkle back.’

Brittany Cartwright stuns with new Insta update

In her legal filing, the Valley star specified January 24 as the official date of their breakup. Soon after, she shared a gorgeous picture on social media, showing off her fancy barrel curls that made her glow. She had long lashes and a nude lip, giving off a sultry vibe in the photo, with the caption "Getting my sparkle back.” Dressed in a chic pink top with a plunging neckline, her post received a flurry of congratulatory messages from friends and former co-stars.

“Shining bright, baby!” Vanderpump’s Scheana Shay commented on the photograph. Brittany also took to her Instagram story to share a series of pictures, likely celebrating with her team. “Yes!! Love you, queen Britt,” Sanchez wrote. “You deserve the best of the best. Don't let anyone dull your sparkle,” a fan commented. “You are so pretty. You were gorgeous the first time they showed you on VPR. I hope all this work you had done was for you, because you were perfect before. I'm glad you’re feeling sparkly,” another supporter added.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor officially divorcing each other

For over a decade, their relationship was frequently under scrutiny, facing public judgment and infidelity rumours, but they remained committed to their love. Now, they are going their separate ways. The 35-year-old has initiated divorce proceedings, citing their shared custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz. Cartwright publicly announced their split in February, ending nearly five years of marriage. Reportedly she is seeking legal and physical custody of their child.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said earlier via their podcast.

Later in the show’s season finale, she discussed the breakup, attributing it to Jax’s behaviour. “He would go out to the bar and come home with horrible hangovers, which made him mean as a f—king snake,” she said. “Finally, after he’d been yelling at me for hours, I packed up me and Cruz and we got the hell out of that house,” the Bravo star added according to PageSix.

