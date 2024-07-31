Vanderpump star Jax Taylor struggles with his mental health due to…

Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor checked himself into an in-treatment facility after struggling with his mental health. The reality TV star has always been vocal about his mental health including on his podcast. The news came amid a split with wife Brittany Cartwright who he was married to for four years. The couple also share a son named Cruz Michael Cauchi. Jax Taylor checked himself in for in-patient treatment at a mental facility.(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

Taylor enters an in-patient mental facility

A source confirmed that the 45-year-old checked into an in-treatment facility for mental health to focus on his mental health. An in-treatment facility functions as a rehabilitation centre for those suffering from uncontrolled symptoms of mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorders, eating disorders and more.

The source said, “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter," as reported by People Magazine.

Taylor shared two books on his Instagram story titled, Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace, respectively and captioned the story “Healing” before his in-patient treatment journey.

Taylor’s separation from wife Brittany Cartwright

The news of Taylor’s admission into a mental health facility came after Taylor and Cartwright announced their separation in February this year. On their joint podcast called When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, the couple said, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

The couple who tied the knot in 2019, aired the first episode of their latest series Bravo. At the premiere of the show, Cartwright explained that both of them thought this was best for their family. She also revealed that after moving into a separate house she felt relieved as she needed this space away from her ex-husband.