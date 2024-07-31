Ben Affleck's $20m LA Home purchase date has a special link to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly listed their Beverley Hills mansion on Thursday, July 11 for a price of $68,000,000. This was followed by Affleck purchasing a house in Los Angeles on the same day Lopez sold her New York Condo. Interestingly, the new development in the couple’s estate came on the latter’s birthday on July 24, 2024. The news of their real estate exchange came amid the time period they are spending their summer apart. (FILES) Ben Affleck Affleck purchased a mansion in Los Angeles on the same day Lopez sold her New York Condo.(AFP)

New estate transactions of Affleck and Lopez

Affleck closed the deal on his mansion at a whopping price of $20.5 million on the same day Lopez finalised the sale of her condo in New York. Affleck’s new estate, which is comprised of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms was designed by architect Cliff May.

The condo sold by the 55-year-old singer had 4 bedrooms and a 7.5-bath duplex and went out at $23 million, as reported by People Magazine. The couple’s shared abode in Beverley Hills which they bought for $60,850,000 in May last year comprised of 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Both the transactions took place on Lopez’s birthday as she celebrated with an opening Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons on July 20. This was followed by a celebration in New York while Affleck stayed in California.

Affleck and Lopez summer apart

The couple spent the entire summer apart where The Batman actor was busy filming the sequel of The Accountant in Los Angeles while Lopex spent her summer on the East Coast. The On the Floor singer was spotted engaged in various activities over the summer including such as riding a bike and attending the gym.

A source said Lopez’s ”summer isn't exactly what she originally had planned, but she's making the best of it,” the source added. “She's always grateful for family time. She had a great weekend with family and friends. She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood."

The couple skipped celebrating the Fourth of July and their 2nd anniversary as they spent their time away from each other.