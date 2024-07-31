Witnesses thought Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son died on the spot after bike crash

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, suffered a bad head injury as he survived a major bike crash on Monday, July 29. The people who were present when the accident occurred believed that Pax was dead because of the intensity with which he crashed. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Los Angeles. Pax Jolie-Pitt survived a bike crash on Monday, July 29.(AP)

Witnesses thought Pax died after the e-bike crash

Pax crashed his bike into a car as he was approaching an intersection and the intensity of the accident was brutal. The people present on the LA street at the time of the crash thought that he died on the spot. People who rushed over to help Pax believed that he was dead as he lying still on the ground after the crash. He regained consciousness when the paramedics arrived at the place of the accident. The accident occurred at Los Feliz Boulevard which is close to where Angelina lives.

The first responders were worried that the boy probably sustained a brain bleed after the crash. While there are no details of all the injuries survived by Pax, it is confirmed that he sustained a head injury and complained about hip pain after the crash.

No visible signs of bike malfunction

Eyewitnesses said there was no visible problem with the bike when Pax cruised on his BMX-style bike on the street. The bike looked fine while he was driving it and there were no obvious signs of damage after the bike crash as well. Pax has often been spotted cruising around the lanes of LA on his bike without a helmet.

It was reported that he stayed overnight at the hospital and his condition is stable now. Anjelina is right beside him as he recovers from his injuries. However, there is no information on Pitt’s reaction to the accident.