Green Day's anti-MAGA agenda makes a comeback at Washington DC concert with a ‘Register to Vote’ booth

Green Day's punk rock agenda took things a bit far, once again stirring the pot in a controversial direction after branding former President Donald Trump an “idiot” during their Monday concert. Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, holds up a Donald Trump mask with the word "Idiot" scrawled on the forehead. Fans tossed it to him during the rock band's opening "Savior Tour" show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The group also set up a "register to vote" booth at the venue. (Pictures taken from X)

The rock band has had quite a history of defiantly slamming Trump by tweaking the lyrics of their mega-hit song, “American Idiot.” Although they've been doing it for years since 2016, Green Day front-man Billie Joe Armstrong's latest addition to the bold onstage stunt series invited quite the attention, especially since the ex-president recently only escaped a fatal reversal of fate when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

The punk rock band instantly climbed the trending chart on social media on Tuesday upon triggering Conservative rage for their continued anti-Trump narrative in Washington, D.C. Green Day kicked off the North American leg of the “Saviors Tour” on July 29 at Nationals Park, which is when they Armstrong was seen fiercely holding up a mask of the Republican presidential candidate with the word “idiot” scribbled across the forehead. The leading vocalist's demonstration clearly incited a roaring response at the time as Armstrong proudly displayed the mask fans tossed to him.

Also read | Hilarious Simone Biles-Snoop Dogg Olympics moments go viral; gymnast's mom trolls music icon on live TV

However, that wasn't all. Akin to how Armstrong took a lyrical swing at Trump during their performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the band again made the most of their platform in Washington, D.C. on Monday to declare that they're “not part of the MAGA agenda.”

Green Day's 2004 title track from their seventh studio album, “American Idiot," is already a politically charged song, characteristically defining the veteran punk rock music act's musical themes. Its lyrics originally spell out that they're not part of the “redneck agenda,” but Armstrong switched the words to “I'm not part of the MAGA agenda" yet again.

Green Day has a long history of lyrically unleashing a snarl of rage at Donald Trump

Right-wing supporters and Trump loyalists, in general, weren't fans of the lyrical snipe at the ex-president. Green Day debuted the “American Idiot” anti-MAGA strike in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Even before that, they lyrically charged at Trump in 2016 while performing “Bang Bang” at the American Music Awards, where the 52-year-old co-founder of the band sang “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” alluding to a Ku Klux Klan newspaper declaring support for Trump's presidential bid at the time.

Also read | Singer R. Kelly petitions US Supreme Court to void convictions in sex crimes case

The Trump campaign rejected the United States' oldest white supremacist group's support, denouncing hate “in any form” and labelling the publication “repulsive” as “their views do not represent the tens of millions of Americans who are uniting behind our campaign.”

As part of their long anti-Trump history, the band also released another anthem, “Troubled Times,” assessing the distressed state of the nation. Off the album “Revolution Radio,” the song's video blatantly put out imagery depicting the then-president-elect as a kind of monster, just days ahead of Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Their latest stunt at the Washington concert follows up over two weeks after the ex-president's assassination attempt. Popular right-wing influencer DC Draino was one of the many people calling for a boycott of the band, insinuating that the band would incite another round of fatal political violence.

“Time to Boycott Green Day,” Draino wrote on X/ Twitter.

Something else at the Green Day concert also caught the attention of social media. Per a post by USA Today bestselling author Dakota Willink, the group reportedly set up a “register to vote” booth at the inaugural “Saviors Tour” stop in partnership with the national voter registration organisation, HeadCount. However, this soon became another cause for divisive debates online.