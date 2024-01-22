Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong embraces being called a bisexual icon: It's f***ing cool

Singer Billie Joe Armstrong proudly embraces the label of being a bisexual icon, expressing his delight in the recognition. The Green Day front man, whose band recently launched their 14th studio album titled Saviors, initially came out as bisexual in a 1995 interview with The Advocate. He appreciated the positive shift in conversations about sexuality over the nearly three decades since then. Green Day's Lead Singer Billie Joe Armstrong(Instagram/greenday)

“I like it. I think it's f***ing cool that someone calls me a bisexual icon. I've seen that before. I'm like, 'F**k, yeah!” he said in an exclusive interview with People.

Navigating the Shifting Landscape

Billie Joe Armstrong continued by expressing, “Being a Gen X-er, I feel like there was a seed that got planted where it was the era in the '90s.” He elaborated, upon the era in which he came into prominence, expressing that it was the time when men were delving into relationships with other men, embracing bisexuality, and publicly acknowledging it.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performing during the halftime show at the Canadian Football League Grey Cup football game on Nov. 19, 2023.(AP)

Armstrong emphasizes that the landscape of sexuality has become more nuanced and complex over time. Despite lingering perceptions of taboo, he asserts that today's individuals demonstrate unprecedented courage. The level of openness among people has substantially increased.

Navigating Complexity

With a marriage of 29 years to his wife Adrienne and two sons, Joey and Jakob, Armstrong's family life has prompted online inquiries about the genuineness of his bisexuality. Some have raised questions, contemplating whether he might be perceived more as an LGBTQ ally due to his commitment to family rather than personally identifying as bisexual.

Speaking on the matter to People, he emphasized, "Sexuality is always much more expansive than the typical, nuclear-family viewpoint." Delving into his viewpoint, Armstrong underlined that despite his three decades of marriage, there remains a conventional aspect in his relationship with his wife.

Nevertheless, in terms of sexuality, he perceives it as not being confined to a single direction. If someone contends otherwise, he doesn't believe they're being truly honest with themselves.

The latest track from Green Day, titled Bobby Sox, showcased during a Thursday night performance at a SiriusXM concert at Irving Plaza in New York City, originally drew inspiration from Billie Joe Armstrong's evenings spent watching The Office on the couch with his wife. However, the song has transformed into somewhat of a queer anthem.

Saviors released on January 19, 2024 and has got an overwhelmingly positive reception, earning praise from both critics and fans alike.