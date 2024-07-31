Director James Gunn announced the wrap of his next directorial Superman, what's next for Man of Steel

Director James Gunn is done with one of the most anticipated films of 2025 from the DC Universe. The new Superman movie with a fresh face just finished its final shoot. The proud director shared the news on social media with an appreciation for all those involved. The movie will premiere in theatres in the summer of 2025. James Gunn announced the wrap of the Superman movie.(@JamesGunn/X)

And it is a wrap on Superman announced by James Gunn

James shared the news of finishing the shoot schedule for Superman on social media on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. He posted a photo of the cast of Superman from the sets and expressed gratitude towards everyone involved for their trust in his work and ideas, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a heartfelt post on the micro-blogging site he wrote, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

He further discussed his journey on the sets of Superman which were full of emotions and laughs. He shared the “magic” created on sets with the exchange of creative thoughts and ideas. He wrote, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that, I am forever grateful. he further wrote about his journey on the sets of Superman.

Superman releases next summer

The next Superman will feature David Corenswet as the new face of Man of Steel which was earlier played by actor Henry Cavill. Rachel Brosnahan will play the role of Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. The film will mark the first feature film after Gunn and Peter Safran took seats as new bosses of DC.

The Superman is set to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.