Beniffer 2.0 real estate unrest continues with JLo selling NYC penthouse 7 years after it was put on market

Ever since reports of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's supposedly inevitable divorce have risen to the forefront, the Bennifer 2.0 real estate shuffle frenzy has been way too real. Jennifer Lopez attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Monday, June 24, 2024 in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Although the pair are still entangled in marital woes, Lopez has finally moved on from one aspect of her past. The “Marry Me” star reportedly sold her Madison Park penthouse in New York City recently for $23 million, according to city property records released on Monday. The final sale came seven years too late after the singer first put it on the market, per The New York Post's reporting. The news of JLo's duplex sale comes just days after husband snapped up a new $20 million Los Angeles property after they seemed to have been living separately since May.

Reports of the real estate shuffle between them have only led to swelling speculations around their marital status. However, the “Gigli” costars haven't publicly commented on any aspect of the various headlines about them swirling online.

"Wide-plank rift oak floors and brilliant southern light through a wall of Palladian-style windows with multiple french doors opening onto an enchanted park-side terrace."(Brown Harris Stevens via StreetEasy)

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Bennifer were in a “rush to sell” their shared 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion. “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there,” the outlet reported.

About Jennifer Lopez's New York City penthouse

As for Lopez's stately penthouse at 21 E. 26th St in New York City, called the Whitman, is one of four units in the 6-story building that dates back to 1924 and was built in the Georgian style.

The NYC penthouse, overlooking Madison Square Park, at 21 E. 26th St boasts airy interiors.(Brown Harris Stevens via StreetEasy)

Although it was sold at $23 million, seven years after its listing, it was first displayed for sale at $26.95 in 2017 (StreetEasy records). The spacious estate is 6,540 square feet and has four bedrooms, 7.5 baths and almost 3,000 square feet of outdoor space with four terraces on two levels. Lopez's old property also includes a croquet pitch, a landscaped roof deck and a putting green.

The Whitman mansion has four bedrooms.(Brown Harris Stevens via StreetEasy)

The outdoor space of Jennifer Lopez's old NYC apartment has four terraces on two levels.(Brown Harris Stevens via StreetEasy)

Since its listing in 2017, the house bounced on and off the market. According to Gimme Shelter's report at the time, the posh property hit the market three years after JLo purchased it for $20.1 million. Her former residence, which overlooks Madison Square Park, is one floor above Chelsea Clinton's unit. Other surrounding views also feature the Flatiron Building and the MetLife Clock Tower.

The apartment's new buyer is an anonymous LLC from West Palm Beach, Florida, per the Real Deal.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon also previously owned a unit in the building.