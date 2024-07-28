Ben Affleck spends millions to buy new LA mansion while Jennifer Lopez was away: Signals end of marriage

Ben Affleck has recently made a huge real estate investment, purchasing a new mansion in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The stunning new residence, however, has no Jennifer Lopez touch, as the acquisition was made independently of his wife. With this, the chatter surrounding their divorce has grown louder than ever. The purchase comes on the heels of the couple's shared Beverly Hills home hitting the market with a hefty price tag of $68 million. (FILES) US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" (AFP)

Ben Affleck buys new LA mansion without JLO

The Accountant 2 star, who had been residing in a $100,000-per-month rental property in Brentwood for over 2 months now, is now the owner of a lavish $20.5 million mansion according to TMZ. The news broke on July 27, just a day after his wife, Jennifer Lopez, returned to LA after spending weeks in the Hamptons celebrating her birthday and the couple’s second wedding anniversary alone. The actor’s new bachelor pad is luxe and packed with amenities.

Also read: Jennifer Garner takes a cheeky swipe at ex-Ben Affleck divorce in Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

The property was reportedly handed over to Affleck on July 24. "Surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light, this romantic estate is set on 2/3 of an acre in an ultra-exclusive enclave of Sullivan Canyon," the official listing of the estate reads. There’s also a swimming pool, spa and a guest room outside the mansion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s mansion separation

Lopez has been bebopping between L.A., Italy, Paris, and the Hamptons, amid reported marital challenges with Ben Affleck. Despite the distance, sources close to the couple claim they are working on their relationship. But now it doesn’t look like the Gigli co-stars are on the reconciliation path, as divorce seems inevitable.

Also read: ADOR Min Hee Jin’s shaman who advised on BTS military and management, closes shop and disappears

The couple recently placed their 38,000-square-foot, $60 million Beverly Hills home, their marital home, on the market, which they have been trying to offload since June. Initially, they wanted to do this quietly, but now they're letting everyone know it's for sale.

Now, Affleck's recent purchase of a new bachelor pad in Los Angeles has raised eyebrows. The actor's new property reportedly features five bedrooms with walk-in closets, six bathrooms, formal dining and breakfast areas, a family room, a den, and a media room among other amenities.