Ben Affleck reportedly planning grand party after Jennifer Lopez divorce; ‘big blowout at his place…’

Ben Affleck is reportedly planning a grand celebration to unwind and reflect following the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. According to sources, the actor is looking to let loose with a "big blowout" party surrounded by close friends as he embarks on a new chapter in his life. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

The news comes amid rumours of trouble in paradise for the high-profile couple, though neither Affleck nor Lopez has publicly confirmed the split. The Gigli co-stars are currently living separately for over a month now, and insiders speculate the marriage end is near.

Ben Affleck to host grand celebration after JLO split

Earlier, a source told InTouch that the Accountant 2 star has grown anxious over not being able to remove his wedding ring despite avoiding his wife at all costs. The fear of getting ‘destroyed’ in a full-blown divorce battle with the pop star has reportedly left him ‘petrified.’

But now, another person has said that Affleck is really happy that his ‘miserable’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez is finally ending. He's got plans to throw a big party with his friends and family to celebrate his newfound freedom.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” the insider claimed. They continued that the actor is looking forward to celebrating the new chapter in Georgia which is quite surprising since the couple share a very emotional bond with the place. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

While specifics about the party are still under wraps, there's speculation that Affleck might host the event in LA if not Georgia where they initially tied the knot. “Even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico.” Insiders suggest that Lopez is likely to be upset by the news of Affleck's planned celebration, as it could be seen as a public display of moving on from their relationship.

Ben Affleck’s way of thanking friends

Amid his marital struggles with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has found support in buddy Matt Damon and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Sources say Affleck has relied heavily on his inner circle and plans a celebratory gathering to show his appreciation.

“From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time,” the source continues.” “He hasn't been himself lately, consumed by the breakup and previously isolated with J. Lo. He regrets neglecting his friends and now wants to make it up to them by having some fun and relaxing.”

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez not announcing split anytime soon

Affleck-Lopez are not living together. They have already put their $60 million Beverly Hills love nest back on the market with a profitable margin. Ben is living in a Brentwood rental, and JLO is at her LA house. The "Jenny From the Block" singer was in the Hamptons for a couple of weeks, where she celebrated her birthday and their second wedding anniversary alone, while Ben remained in LA with his kids and focused on filming. A source earlier told Fox News that while "they are not getting back together," there are still no plans to make that information public right now.