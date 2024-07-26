Fact Check: Is the Kamala Harris photo embracing ‘paedophile’ Jeffrey Epstein on beach real?

A photo purportedly showing Kamala Harris embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on a beach has been circulating on social media. The disgraced financier took his own life in a New York prison cell on August 10, 2019. The image has sparked widespread debate and concern now that Harris has been endorsed by President Biden as his successor for the 2024 presidential election. This sensational claim has led many to question the authenticity of the image and the implications it carries. Fact Check: Is the Kamala Harris photo embracing Jeffrey Epstein on beach real?

Kamala Harris photo hugging Epstein in fake

The picture allegedly depicting the vice president hugging convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on a beach was revealed to be a heavily manipulated image spread by detractors to tarnish her reputation.

The claim was debunked by YouTuber Defiantly Human, who posted a video explaining that the photo was clearly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our research confirmed that the original photo actually featured Kamala Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff whom she married in 2014.

Fake image of Harris-Epstein makes rounds on social media

"This is why the Epstein Island list of visitors is not on display - Kamala," claimed those who believed the image's authenticity on the internet. However, a fact check revealed that the image was 99.64% AI-generated, proving it to be almost certainly fake. The photo was tested using various other AI detection tools, all of which produced similar results, confirming the misleading nature of the image.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time an edited picture of Harris has gone viral. In 2021, an Instagram user shared a manipulated image of Harris with Jeffrey Epstein, captioned "Make this photo famous." The post swiftly garnered over 1,700 likes and views in less than two weeks as per USA Today.

A reverse image search revealed that the original photo, taken in September 2015, featured Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at the Broad Museum Black Tie Inaugural Dinner. The background and attire remained unchanged, but Epstein's face was superimposed over Emhoff's, highlighting the photo's manipulation.