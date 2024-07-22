Afternoon briefing: 1,000 Indian students evacuated from Bangladesh; what are President Biden's achievements, and more

As many as 1,208 students from India, Bhutan and Nepal, studying in Bangladesh, crossed over to India through the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal in the last three days amid the ongoing protests against quotas for government jobs in the neighbouring country. “At least 1208 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan have entered India through the Integrated Check Posts (ICP) and Land Custom Stations (LCS) in West Bengal since July 19. The BSF is assisting them,” said a senior officer of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier. Till around 6pm on July 21, 1,045 Indian students, 152 Nepalese students and four students from Bhutan came to India. There were also seven Bangladeshi students who came to India. Dig deeper. Indian students at Akhaura check post on Tripura border, after they escaped from violence-hit Bangladesh. (PTI)

More news on Bangladesh violence Quotas scaled down but Bangladesh still tense

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced in an official statement that he has backed down from his reelection bid in the US presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democrat candidate for the upcoming election. Biden, however, assured that he will complete his term as the US president, set to end in January 2025. Democrat lawmakers lost faith in Joe Biden after his debate debacle against former US president Donald Trump last month, as Republicans continued to reiterate that Biden is “incapable” of completing his term if elected again due to his “deteriorating mental acuity”. Dig deeper.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief of BCCI's selection committee, opened up on why Suryakumar Yadav was named the new India T20I captain ahead of Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the squad that won the T20 World Cup last month in Barbados, on Monday. The need for a new India captain came about after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement last month after the World Cup. Hardik was primed to take over the reins, not only because he was Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup, but also has the experience of leading India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is, apart from his captaincy stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Dig deeper.

A lot is going on in the latest episode of House of The Dragon, but everything comes full circle in one way or another. Case in point, interestingly, is also that the sixth episode of the series is directed by Andrij Parekh, the same director who was behind America Decides – one of the best episodes of another HBO show: Succession. Here, Andrij is summoned to tie up existing threads, recurring characters, even as alliances take shifts and more violence erupts. The result? Not as game-changing as one would have hoped. Power has gone to the head of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who in his entitled ways presides over the council to show no diplomacy. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has reached a position, where she can barely put in a word of reason on the front, and is treated with an icy detachment, when Aemond snatches away even that leftover position she had at the table. Dig deeper.

A gorgeous video of Sara Tendulkar in a powder blue and ivory floral lehenga set has delighted fans on social media. Sara posted the clip with a purple heart emoji as her caption. We found the price of the embellished ensemble, and it will cost you an arm and a leg. The ensemble can probably fund your summer Europe trip. Find the price details inside. Sara Tendulkar wore the lehenga set to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding festivities. The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral's eponymous label. It is available on the brand's official website and is called Powder Blue Floral Lehenga Set. Adding the lehenga set to your wardrobe will cost you ₹2,48,000. Dig deeper.