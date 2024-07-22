Centre lifts ban on govt employees joining RSS activities; Opposition-BJP spar

According to an order issued by the ministry of personnel, the central government has now lifted the ban on government employees participating in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Centre's decision to lift the decades-old ban has resulted into a political war of words between Opposition leaders and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Centre lifted its ban on govt employees joining RSS (File Photo)

Citing a July 9 order by the central government, BJP leader Amit Malviya confirmed that the Narendra Modi-led administration has withdrawn the “unconstitutional order” which was passed 58 years ago, imposing a ban on government workers participating in RSS activities.

"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place," Malviya posted on X.

"The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," he added.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at the BJP for withdrawing the ban, saying that no civil servant can continue to be loyal towards the nation if they are a part of RSS, and the order goes against India's unity.

"This office memo purportedly shows that the government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. If true, this is against India's integrity and unity. The ban on RSS exists because it refused to accept the constitution, the national flag and the national anthem. Every RSS member takes an oath that puts Hindutva above the nation. No civil servant can be loyal to the nation if he is a member of RSS," Owaisi posted on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the central government over the order, saying that the order passed by the BJP-let Centre withdrew an order which was in place even during PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime.

"Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhiji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur. In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)