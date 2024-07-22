RSS's first reaction to government employee order: ‘Baselessly banned’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday lauded the BJP-led Central government's order to allow government employees to take part in RSS's activities and events, saying the move will strengthen India's democratic system. In its first reaction to the decision, the BJP's ideological mentor said the Congress government had baselessly banned government employees from participating in the activities of a "constructive organization like the Sangh", to cater to its political interests. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, at Sarla Birla School in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI file photo)

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been continuously involved in the nation's reconstruction and service to society for the last 99 years. Due to the contribution of the Sangh to national security, unity-integrity, and taking the society along in times of natural disaster, the role of the Sangh has been praised by various types of leaders in the country from time to time," Sunil Ambekar, RSS's publicity chief, said.

He said the Narendra Modi government's decision was appropriate.

"Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organization like the Sangh. The current government decision is appropriate and strengthens India's democratic system," he added.

The Congress on Sunday cited a purported government order issued last week to claim that a "ban" on the participation of government employees in the activities of the RSS had been removed.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also shared the screenshot of the order and said that an "unconstitutional" directive issued 58 years ago had been withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared an office memorandum, dated July 9, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, saying the ban had been lifted.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum)..dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980," the purported order read.

Ramesh said Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in 1948 after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and the ban was removed after getting assurances of good behaviour.

"Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur," he added.

Ramesh said the Congress government banned government employees from taking part in RSS activities in 1966.

"After June 4th, 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed," he added.

Alluding to the RSS's former uniform that included khaki shorts, Ramesh said, "The bureaucracy can now come in knickers".

