‘Man wants to become superman, then God’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Congress reacts

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that in the course of self-development, a person may want to become a “superman” and then a “God”, however, both internal and external developments have no end. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

“Is there ever an end to progress? When we reach our goal, we see that there is still more to go. A man wants to become a Superman, then a Dev, and then Bhagwan... Both internal and external developments have no end…It is a continuous process, and that is why we should always be at 'Asamadhan' (without solution) slightly. A lot has been done, but still a lot is left,” Bhagwat said while addressing a village-level workers meeting organised by Vikas Bharti.

“…A 'karyakarta' (worker) should think that he has done a lot, but still, a lot is pending because there is always scope to do more. The solution will only come if the development is done continuously,” the RSS chief added.

Bhagwat further said that he was never worried about the country's future since many people were “working collectively” for its betterment.

“There is no doubt about the country's future, good things should happen, all are working for it, we are also making efforts…We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore gods and goddesses, more than 3,800 languages are spoken here, and even the food habits are different. Despite these differences, our thought is one, and it cannot be found in other countries,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Reacting to Bhagwat's comments, Congress took a “non-biological PM” swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who had earlier said that “God had sent him”.

“I am sure the self-proclaimed non-biological Prime Minister must have got the news of this latest Agni missile fired from Nagpur targeting Lok Kalyan Marg in Jharkhand,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Notably, the RSS headquarters is situated in Nagpur, while the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is the prime minister's official residence.

(With inputs from ANI)