Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Bangladesh unrest: 1,045 students return to India via Indo-Bangla border in WB

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The protests in Bangladesh have erupted due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans

As many as 1,208 students from India, Bhutan and Nepal, studying in Bangladesh, crossed over to India through the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal in the last three days amid the ongoing protests against quotas for government jobs in the neighbouring country.

Till around 6pm on July 21, 1,045 Indian students, 152 Nepalese students and four students from Bhutan came to India. (PTI photo)
“At least 1208 students from India, Nepal and Bhutan have entered India through the Integrated Check Posts (ICP) and Land Custom Stations (LCS) in West Bengal since July 19. The BSF is assisting them,” said a senior officer of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier.

Till around 6pm on July 21, 1,045 Indian students, 152 Nepalese students and four students from Bhutan came to India. There were also seven Bangladeshi students who came to India.

At least 110 people have been killed while hundreds were injured in Bangladesh even as a countrywide curfew remained in force in Bangladesh on Sunday and the army was deployed to quell the protests.

The BSF’s South Bengal Frontier has set up special help desks at the ICP in Petrapole and LCS in Gede, Ghojadanga and Mahadipur to facilitate the safe return of students, officials said.

The immigration desk at Petrapole is open round the clock.

Medical assistance desks have been set up to address any health concerns of the students.

“We are in constant touch with the Border Guard Bangladesh. This coordination has ensured safe evacuation of students even during night time operations,” an officer said.

