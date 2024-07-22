Ajit Agarkar reveals why Suryakumar Yadav was appointed India’s T20I captain over Hardik Pandya: ‘Over last 2 years…’

Ajit Agarkar, the chief of BCCI's selection committee, opened up on why Suryakumar Yadav was named the new India T20I captain ahead of Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the squad that won the T20 World Cup last month in Barbados, on Monday. India's Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya (Surjeet Yadav)

The need for a new India captain came about after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement last month after the World Cup. Hardik was primed to take over the reins, not only because he was Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup, but also has the experience of leading India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is, apart from his captaincy stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

However, Agarkar revealed that fitness was a major concern behind the selection committee and new India head coach Gautam Gambhir wanting to look at other options.

“Hardik is a very important player. He has the skillsets which are very difficult to find. Fitness has been a challenge for him over the last two years. It becomes tough as coach and selector. Until the next World Cup in 2026, we want to look at a few things. That was the main challenge. That was the thought behind it. We wanted the one who is available all the time,” he said ahead of India's departure for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Previously, Hardik suffered from an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup last October, after which he was ruled out of the tournament and subsequently was out of action until the start of IPL 2024, when he returned to lead Mumbai Indians. Overall, he played in just 46 of the 79 T20Is India played since the start of 2022.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, previously led the Mumbai state team in domestic cricket. In international cricket, he led India in back-to-back T20I series post the ODI World Cup last year, where India won 4-1 against Australia at home, followed by a 1-1 series draw in South Africa.

Agarkar reckoned Suryakumar's appointment was down to the feedbacks the selectors received from the rest of the Indian players, before labelling him as “one of the most deserving candidates.”

He said: “Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain, because he is one of the most deserving candidates. We have been getting the feedbacks from the dressing room. He has got great cricket brain, he is one of the best T20 batters in the world, and the one who is likely to play all the games. Surya has got the necessary quality that you need to succeed as a captain.”

Suryakumar's first assignment as an official T20I captain of the Indian team will be the tour of Sri Lanka where the side will play three T20Is between July 27 and 30. It will also be the first assignment of Gambhir as the new head coach. Hardik will be part of the series, but has been removed from the vice-captaincy role as well with Shubman Gill, who led India to a 4-1 win in Zimbabwe earlier this month, elevated to the position.