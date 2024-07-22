Sara Tendulkar's beautiful floral lehenga can fund your summer Europe trip! Can you guess the price?

A gorgeous video of Sara Tendulkar in a powder blue and ivory floral lehenga set has delighted fans on social media. Sara posted the clip with a purple heart emoji as her caption. We found the price of the embellished ensemble, and it will cost you an arm and a leg. The ensemble can probably fund your summer Europe trip. Find the price details inside. (Also Read | Paparazzi's rude comments for stylist at Ambani wedding made internet furious, she now reveals what actually happened) Sara Tendulkar looks beautiful in a floral embellished lehenga set. (Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar looks gorgeous in an embellished lehenga: What is the price of her outfit?

Sara Tendulkar wore the lehenga set to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding festivities. The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral's eponymous label. It is available on the brand's official website and is called Powder Blue Floral Lehenga Set. Adding the lehenga set to your wardrobe will cost you ₹2,48,000.

The price of Sara Tendulkar's lehenga set. (seemagujral.com)

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's ethnic look

Sara's Seema Gujral lehenga set features a bralette, a lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. Decked in powder blue three-dimensional floral embroidery, crystals, pearls and sequins on an ivory base, the ensemble is an excellent sartorial pick for bridesmaids during the wedding season.

Sara's sleeveless blouse features a deep neckline, pearl tassels-adorned scalloped hem, a backless design, and a fitted bust, while the lehenga has a high-rise waist and a flared A-line skirt. She completed the look by draping the matching embroidered net dupatta on her arms.

Sara accessorised the ensemble with a pearl-adorned clutch, a dainty diamond choker, drop earrings, and a bracelet. She tied her hair in a centre-parted half-up and half-down braided hairdo adorned with delicate baby's breath blossoms. Darkened brows, pink lips, black eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and shimmering pink eye shadow rounded off the makeup.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. She is rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, neither has ever commented on the same.