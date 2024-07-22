Paparazzi's rude comments for stylist at Ambani wedding made internet furious, she now reveals what actually happened

A video from the Ambani wedding of Indian paparazzi being rude to a woman for blocking their view of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been circulating on social media. The woman, dressed in a silver lehenga set, is Mona Kattan's stylist, the co-founder of Huda Beauty. Her name is Maha. Now, she has posted an explanation video. Read on to know what happened. (Also Read | Nita Ambani designed Anant Ambani's giant wedding sarpech using rare solitaires from personal collection. Details) Mona Kattan's stylist standing in front of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ambani wedding. (Reddit )

Mona Kattan's stylist posts explanation video

After the paparazzi video went viral online, many netizens supported Maha. One said, "That is so rude." Another commented, "This was nasty and hard to watch." A few others said, "I would go home and start crying," and "Well, that will make her sad deeply." Many more spoke for Maha and wrote, “She doesn't deserve a moment like this.”

After seeing many reactions to the original paparazzi video, Maha shared her side of the story on TikTok. In the explanation video, she said, "So many people are upset about it. They think I went home crying, and my feelings got hurt...I just wanna assure everyone that I am okay, and I didn't even realise what was happening until I saw the video on Instagram. I didn't even understand what they were saying."

Maha added that she was there for work, and her boss (Mona Kattan) was on the carpet, so she was standing on the side. “I was there to make sure Mona looked her best. And whoever was telling me why I am standing there, I was doing my job.”

Indian paps' rude behaviour towards Mona Kattan's stylist

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

A Reddit page shared the video of the Indian paparazzi shouting at Mona Kattan's stylist, Maha, to move aside so they could click Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who were standing behind her. The clip shows Indian paps shouting at Maha, 'Maam, side side. Madam, thoda side mein.' In the end, when the stylist told the paps she would move aside, one rudely said, "Go fast."