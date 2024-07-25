Dearest Jen-tle reader, we present you a soirée of unparalleled opulence and grace hosted by Jennifer Lopez. The pop star, who turned 55 this year, has given fans a glimpse into her magnificent Bridgerton-themed birthday celebration held in the Hamptons a few days ago. Ben Affleck was notably absent from the celebration. Despite spending much of the summer apart amid rumours of a split, the singer didn’t let this deter her from hosting a spectacular event to make her day special. Jennifer Lopez drops video of Bridgerton themed birthday: Ballroom Dancing, horses goblets and more(Instagram)

Inside JLO’s Bridgerton themed birthday

The Jenny From the Block singer posted an amazing video that took everyone on a journey to a glamorous Regency-era party. On July 24, the singer celebrated her birthday by sharing a video featuring a montage of moments from the event. From the moment the camera rolled, the lavish decor, complete with ornate details and rich colour palettes, created the ambience of a grand celebration. Inspired by the magical world of the Ton, the star's birthday bash was a total showstopper

“Dearest Gentle Reader … And a splendid evening was had by all, the singer captioned the video looking nothing short of regal in a celestial blue off-the-shoulder gown. Completing the ensemble were alluring mesh gloves and towering gold platforms.

Also read: Gigi Hadid 'fuming' over Robert Pattinson's fiancée Suki Waterhouse's jabs at beau Bradley Cooper

Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has had a challenging year. Her highly anticipated comeback album This is Me….Now and documentary, which were meant to be a triumphant return to the spotlight, didn't meet expectations. Adding to her troubles are rumours of marital strain with her husband, Ben Affleck, and the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency. However, despite all these hurdles the Atlas star is clearly prioritising self-care.

The Hustlers star went all out, turning her backyard into a dreamy Regency-style wonderland with a fancy carriage, classy table setups, and magical lights. The ballroom dancing was definitely a cherry on the cake moment. The party was a big deal with lots of dancing, giggles, and some amazing memories, all of which were snapped up in some awesome photos and videos that the birthday girl shared.

Even though Affleck and the kids didn't make it to the party, her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez showed up. The singer has been in New York for the last month, while Affleck, who's 51, has been in LA for work.

"Her summer isn't exactly what she originally had planned, but she's making the best of it," a source told PEOPLE. “She's always grateful for family time.”

Also read: MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson drops bombshell on grooming claims and quits YouTube

For her actual birthday, the pop star took some time off from the glam game and star-studded parties and instead enjoyed a peaceful bike ride while wearing a blue summer dress. She also reunited earlier with Affleck’s older child, Violet, with whom she shares a very special relationship.