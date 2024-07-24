Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t ‘throwing in the towel’ even though ‘divorce papers are done’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are writing each other love letters to mend their marriage rift, despite being ready to “throw in the towel”, per a Daily Mail report. Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months, report claims (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Despite spending the summer apart and putting their home on the market, the couple has made a concerted effort to maintain their connection, particularly through handwritten letters.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want.”

“They were ready to throw in the towel. Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed. But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this and are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters. This is what made them fall in love in the first place.”

JLo and Ben's second chance at romance, maybe third

The Hollywood couple exchanged numerous love letters during their earlier relationship, and Ben kept them even throughout his marriage to Jennifer Garner. He eventually compiled them into a book for JLo when they rekindled their romance, a gesture she noted in her documentary. “This book is a book Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together…It is every letter and every mail that we wrote each other from 20 years ago and today,” she said.

However, this time around, the source notes, “J.Lo will definitely not be showing anyone these letters and they are just to stay between her and Ben. If they decide that they want to stay together, she will be keeping her love life to herself. Right now, it is looking promising.”

Another insider noted that despite the “strained” relationship between JLo and Ben, “there is also a deep love for each other. They just have to find what got them back together in the first place and there is definitely a chance that three will be a charm when and if that happens, they aren’t throwing in the towel.”

“They are taking it day by day and they don’t want to get divorced,” the source added.