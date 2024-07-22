Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘not getting back together,’ but the plans to split are…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly decided against rekindling their relationship, with no plans to get back together. However, sources close to the couple suggest it's not quite time to write their love story off just yet. While they're certainly facing some bumps in the road, a full-blown separation doesn't seem to be imminent. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary far from each other after living separately for over a month now and insiders believe ‘the marriage is already over.’ Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months, report claims (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Ben and Jen ‘not reuniting’

The former flames, who once called off their engagement and went their separate ways with other partners, found love in each other again a decade later and got married. As they marked their second wedding anniversary on opposite coasts, a source told Fox News, "They are not getting back together."

Insiders also revealed that the pop star was determined to make the marriage work at any cost, but the star of The Accountant 2 now seems like a different person to her. "They're not trying to work it out," they added.

No plans to announce a ‘split’

The couple has been living separately for over a year. Ben has been staying in a Brentwood rental, while JLo has mostly been vacationing to avoid LA at any cost. However, despite not getting back together, the source claimed, "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now." Lopez is currently in the Hamptons, while Affleck remains in Los Angeles. “They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon."

‘JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids’

Some reports suggested Ben felt his eldest daughter, Violet’s relationship with Jenny From the Block’s singer a ‘bit tricky,’ probably a big reason why he can’t call it quits already. Violet and J.Lo were even spotted enjoying outings together in the Hamptons. While this family bonding was happening, Ben remained in California, focused on filming.

"Violet and all the kids have remained close to JLo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with JLo," the source told Fox.

"JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo,” they added.

Insiders suggest the silence surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love life could be because of all the hoopla around them a while back. JLo's movies, "This Is Me... Now" and the movie "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," were all about their love coming back to life. The movie even showed Affleck writing love letters that inspired JLo's music, making everything even more fascinating. This intense attention might be why the couple is choosing to keep their current status private.