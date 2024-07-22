In a shocking turn of events, Joe Biden has announced he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. This news has sent ripples through the world, and celebrities are no exception. From Cardi B to Jimmy Kimmel, celebrities across the Hollywood spectrum are reacting to Biden's decision. The decision came on the heels of mounting pressure from fellow democrats and the public who found the POTUS ‘not fit’ to serve the nation for a second term. Biden’s exit: Cardi B to Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, more, celebs react; support for Kamala Harris grows

Joe Biden announces exit from 2024 presidential race

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,” the oldest-ever president of the United States wrote in a statement posted on official social media handles. Biden earlier said he would only step down if doctors recommended it, citing any potential medical condition. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he continued.

Lil Nas X reacts to Biden’s drop out from presidential race

Taking to social media, Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, wrote, “Wow, it’s really jover.” That was a critical jab aimed at the politician, whose public gaffes were under high scrutiny, leading to concerns over his cognitive health. However, other celebrities also joined in to thank him for his service and offered farewell words.

“Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos,” Star Wars star Mark Hamill reacted to the news.

Ariana Grande shows support for Kamala Harris

While stepping down from his role for the 2024 elections, President Biden decided to endorse his current VP, Kamala Harris, for the position of the Democratic presidential nominee. Singer Ariana Grande promptly showed her support for the American politician and attorney by sharing the picture of Biden endorsing Harris on Friday on her Instagram, along with a link to register to vote.

Cardi B reacts to Biden’s exit, shares excitement for Harris

“AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate, the Bongos crooner wrote. “STOP F–KIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!” She added.

Support for Kamala Harris grows

Joining the chorus was English comedian and actor Rusell Brand who said, “Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after ending re-election bid. We’re in a wild world, mate.”

"This is an EXCITING day for women!" Model Christie Brinkley shared, endorsing Harris as the next president.

Demi Lovato responded to the announcement by sharing Biden's support for Harris on her Instagram Story, connecting it to the Democratic Party's donation platform and exclaiming, "Let's do this!!" She also uploaded a photo of herself with Harris in a different story.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shows support for Biden’s decision

Comedian and TV Host, Ellen also reacted to the news and took to her official X (Twitter) account to share, “I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done.”

Jimmy Kimmel followed and wrote, "Thank you President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for your leadership, integrity, empathy and service to our country.” The comedian also shared a picture of Biden with First Lady Jill Biden on his Instagram before captioning it with love and encouraging words.