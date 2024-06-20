Dakota Johnson suffers wardrobe malfunction during Jimmy Kimmel interview, ‘It just fell off’

Dakota Johnson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday. The Madame Web star’s dress “fell off” during the live interview, prompting host Jimmy Kimmel to ask if she was okay. After multiple attempts to fix it, the 34-year-old actress gave up and said, “Well, I’ll just hold it.” Dakota Johnson faces wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Kimmel Live!(Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

The Fifty Shades of Grey star appeared on the late-night talk show to discuss her new film, Daddio. The drama film, set to release on June 28, is directed by Christy Hall and stars Sean Penn alongside Johnson in the lead roles. Midway through the interview, Kimmel presented a clip from the film to the audience.

As the video clip played on, Kimmel noticed Johnson struggling with her dress. The 56-year-old quickly expressed concern and said, “Dakota, your dress just came unhooked. Are you all right?” He even offered her help, saying, “Should I get some Scotch tape?” However, she replied with, “My dress — it just fell off!” adding, “Well, I’ll just hold it.”

For the interview, the Persuasion star was wearing a sleek black dress with floral metal pieces serving as the straps. One of the straps appeared to be broken, forcing Johnson to hold it up around her chest area to avoid it from falling down. As the duo laughed off the situation, Kimmel quipped, “Just hold the important part. There you go.”

It is not the first time Johnson has suffered a wardrobe malfunction on live television. During the 2019 People's Choice Awards, she faced a mishap with her dress when she went onstage to accept the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress from Leslie Mann.

When she hugged Mann, her two-piece dress broke, causing the top to nearly fall down. At the time, she joked, “It’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” in reference to her nude scenes in the Fifty Shades franchise.