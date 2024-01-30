Jamie Dornan reveals he went into hiding after harsh reviews for Fifty Shades of Grey: ‘We shut ourselves off’

Jamie Dornan has revealed that he went into hiding with his family after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey. In a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the actor revealed that the film was met with harsh reviews, and during that time the actor, along with his family, 'shut ourselves off from the world.' (Also read: Jamie Dornan reveals how a stalker turned up at his house post Fifty Shades of Grey success) Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Jamie on dealing with bad reviews

In the new interview, Jamie added that up until the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, he was receiving good reviews. But after the release of the erotic romantic drama film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the reception was the opposite. He said, “[I was] coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and BAFTA nominations and all the madness The Fall brought to ridicule. I think I hid. [My family] went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s place. They weren’t there. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world a bit.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Jamie on whether he regrets doing the Fifty Shades films

Jamie, who played the character of a handsome billionaire named Christian Grey in the film, also went on to star in the two sequels Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed, released in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He further added, “It made so much money so like, films two and three were greenlit overnight. It was a strange thing because there’s a bit of ridicule here, and I’m now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come. I’ve just had very glowing reviews for recent work. And there won’t be any that don’t mention Fifty Shades in them … A lot of reviews are like: ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great here.' Regret that I did them? No.”

Jamie Dornan was last seen in the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. The August release also marked the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in season 1 of The Tourist, which arrives on Netflix on February 1, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place