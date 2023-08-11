Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film Heart of Stone debuts with a dismal 22% Rotten Tomatoes score

Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film Heart of Stone debuts with a dismal 22% Rotten Tomatoes score

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 11, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Heart of Stone, which marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, has scored a ‘rotten’ score on the review aggregator site on the day of its release.

Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film Heart of Stone released on Netflix on August 11. The action thriller, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a disappointing score of 22 percent. The film has failed to deliver as far as reviews from film critics are concerned, and has received average ratings. (Also read: Heart of Stone review: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt's pacey spy thriller speaks of sisterhood across age and ethnicity)

Alia Bhatt in a still from Heart of Stone.
Alia Bhatt in a still from Heart of Stone.

Rotten reviews

At the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Heart of Stone now has a score of 22 percent collected from a total of 23 reviews, so far. Although the score is likely going to change as more reviews arrive in a few days, the ratings, so far, indicate that the film directed by Tom Harper has not won the hearts of film critics at least.

What Alia said about Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, as she plays Keya Dhawan in the Netflix release. Alia had earlier revealed that she shot for the film while she was pregnant. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about playing an antagonist, "Keya's passion, her requirement, need or want for the Heart has reason, it has purpose. And she believes in that. For her, she's not the bad guy. So you need to fully commit to that moment as an actor. I think it's about displaying both her sides with clarity and focus."

Meanwhile, an excerpt from the review of the film at Hindustan Times read, "Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan, a 22-year-old hacker with a resolute motive. Early on, there's a shot of her raising a toast to Rachel across the bar. Then there's also a shot of her pointing a gun at her later. But the shot from the trailer that perfectly encapsulates her character is the one where she gingerly extracts the Heart and looks at it as if it's a forbidden fruit. Alia channels her instinctive brilliance as an actor in many such moments, especially in the second half, where she hits the sweet spot between being heavy-handed with her villainy and being sceptical of her nobility."

