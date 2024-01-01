Jamie Dornan reveals how a stalker turned up at his house post Fifty Shades of Grey success

Jamie Dornan shot to worldwide fame for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, where he played Christian Grey. In a new interview with The Independent, the actor recalled that taking on that role did have consequences. The Irish actor revealed that after those films released he found himself at the centre of fan attention, and had a 'scary' experience involving a stalker who turned up at his place while his kids were present. (Also read: Jamie Dornan reveals ‘his lips absolutely blew up’ after he kissed a horse despite being allergic) Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Jamie opened up about the scary experience

Speaking with The Independent, Jamie Dornan recalled the incident and said: “I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family... I’ve been involved in situations where it’s impacted my family. I had a situation... a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was f***ing scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there. It was not something... The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family.” Jamie shares three daughters with his wife Amelia Warner.

'There’s never going to be anything like Fifty Shades again'

In the same interview the actor opened up about the intense public scrutiny that arrives when he takes on such high-profile projects. “There’s never going to be anything like Fifty Shades again. It felt very much like its own thing, particularly because it focused in and around sex. But there are obviously other jobs that bring insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff, or f***ing James Bond – any of that stuff. I’ve done pretty well to avoid that sort of s*** so far," he added.

Jamie Dornan was last seen in the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. The August release also marked the Hollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in season 1 of The Tourist, which arrives on Netflix on February 1, 2024.

