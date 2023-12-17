Jamie Dornan reveals ‘his lips absolutely blew up’ after he kissed a horse despite being allergic

Jamie Dornan is opening up about that one regrettable encounter with an animal that did not go according to plan. The actor was on The Graham Norton Show recently, when he shared a hilarious situation a few years ago when he kissed a horse despite being highly allergic to the animal; and it left him with swollen lips. (Also read: Matthew Perry turned ‘angry and mean’ due to excessive ketamine and nicotine lollipops consumption: report) Jamie Dornan in The Graham Norton Show.

What Jamie Dornan shared

Jamie said, "I like them as a species, I just can't get close… My character [Count Axel Fersen] pretty much has to spend the whole movie on a horse and I forgot I hadn't been around horses for a long time. So I'm trotting around this place … and in the back, one of the runner's faces just looked [shocked]. I was itchy, and my whole face had become a giant hive. I had to get EpiPens. Then they almost couldn't insure me to do the movie. So if you see me on a horse, I'm very heavily medicated.”

Jamie's allergy to horses

Despite his condition, the Irish actor had to work with horses again in the 2012 historical drama New Worlds. He recounted the journey and said, "I really liked the horse I had. And I thought, 'It's the final day. You know what? I love this horse.' So I gave her a kiss on the lips. I went, 'You know what, we're nearly over. I have half a day left.' The horse was picture wrapped. So I gave it a kiss and then my lips absolutely blew up and we couldn't shoot the rest of the day." The audience burst out laughing at Jamie's story.

Jamie was on The Graham Norton Show with fellow guests Imelda Staunton (who stars in the final season of The Crown), Jack Lowden, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Jamie Dornan was last seen in the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. The August release also marked the Hollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in season 1 of The Tourist, which arrives on Netflix on February 1, 2024.

