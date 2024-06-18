Biden's dog Commander 'bit' Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy's toe off? Here's what happened after 7-yr-old's heart surgery

Uncle Joe loves kids! Joe Biden (left) and Jimmy Kimmel and his son Billy. (GETTY;JIMMY KIMMEL/INSTAGRAM)

US President Joe Biden sent a “very special gift” to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's seven-year-old son after he went through a heart surgery.

According to his his surgeon, Dr. Vaughn A. Starnes, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney were not aware about their son Billy's heart defect until after he was born. in 2017.

Billy, according to Dr. Starnes, suffers from Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital cardiac disorder in which the normal passage of blood through the heart is impeded by four distinct cardiac abnormalities. Due to the condition, the body circulates blood that is low in oxygen, which usually necessitates surgery in the early stages of life.

On May 27, Kimmel revealed that Billy had gone through his third open-heart surgery. Taking to Instagram, the comedian captioned a picture of his cheerful baby taken in a hospital bed, stating that the boy had had another open heart surgery over the weekend.

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgeries. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

Kimmel opens up about sweet gift Biden sent for his son

While speaking to Biden and former president Barack Obama, Kimmel revealed that received a very special gift from the POTUS following his surgery. However, it's unclear when the Commander-in Chief exactly sent Billy the gift.

The conversation took place at Biden's fundraising event on Saturday, June 15, at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.

“When Billy had his open heart surgery, President Biden was very nice to send a letter, a card and a little stuffed Commander dog to Billy, which he loves very much. He thinks he's very special,” the 56-year-old host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly leaving the Late Night show because of…

The late-night presenter did not elaborate on the content of the letter, but Commander is the president's dog who was taken out of the White House following several instances of biting.

Kimmel further cracked a joke that demonstrated how much he agreed with the Affordable Care Act.

“Unfortunately, little Commander bit Billy's toe off so now he needs more healthcare, which, thanks to President Obama,” he quipped.

Responding to him, Obama stated, “Fortunately he's covered.”