President Biden to sign Resolve Tibet Act: US representative McCaul in Dharamshala

Kick-starting a significant visit to Dharamshala on Tuesday, Republican chair of the US house foreign affairs committee Michael McCaul, who is heading a bipartisan delegation from the US, affirmed President Joe Biden’s intention to sign the Resolve Tibet Act, which was passed last week by the Congress. Republican chair of the US house foreign affairs committee Michael McCaul, who is heading a bipartisan delegation from the US, arriving in Dharamshala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The US delegation, which includes former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Kangra airport today to meet with the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The American delegation was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The Resolve Tibet Act urges Beijing to re-engage with Tibetan leaders for a peaceful resolution of their governance dispute with China.

McCaul expressed enthusiasm about the meeting with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, emphasising the significance of the Bill passed by Congress.

“We are very excited to see His Holiness tomorrow to talk about many things, including the Bill we passed out of Congress, which basically says that the United States stands with the people of Tibet,” McCaul said. Asked if President Biden would sign the Bill, McCaul confirmed, “Yes, he will.”

Pelosi said, “It’s very exciting to be here,” underscoring the delegation’s purpose to support the Resolve Tibet Act and visit the Dalai Lama.

US representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks echoed the delegation’s sentiment, emphasising their purpose of reinforcing the resolution and meeting with the Dalai Lama. “I’m very excited to see His Holiness, to show that the US is with him,” Meeks said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Gregory Meeks also expressed his anticipation of meeting His Holiness, emphasising America’s solidarity with him.

Earlier this week, the US Congress passed a Bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet, Radio Free Asia reported.

The US House of Representatives passed the Bill, Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act, also known as the Resolve Tibet Act, and it now heads to President Biden for a signature to become law.

The legislation rejects Beijing’s stance that Tibet being part of China since ancient times and urges China to “cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama.”

It also urged China to begin talks with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders about how Tibet is governed. No formal talks between two sides have taken place since 2010.

The US delegation comprises Rep McCaul, Rep Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the house foreign affairs committee, Rep Nicole Malliotakis, Rep Jim McGovern, and Rep Ami Bera.

The Dalai Lama is also scheduled to travel to the US for medical treatment, his office said in a statement on June 3. According to the statement, no engagements will be scheduled from June 20 onward until further notice.