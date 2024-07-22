 Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Presidential nominee for Democrats | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi
Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Presidential nominee for Democrats

ByHT News Desk
Jul 22, 2024 12:05 AM IST

US President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 White House race, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party

President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote in a post on X.

He further urged the Democrats to come together and beat Donald Trump in the Presidential race.

