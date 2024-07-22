Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh experienced ‘painful events’ before dropping Brad Pitt’s name

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, decided to switch up her name big time. On her 18th birthday, she went ahead and asked the court to drop her dad Brad Pitt's last name. This was followed by reports of a newspaper ad published in the LA Times requesting the same. While the exact reasons behind this decision haven't been made public, Shiloh's lawyer hinted at a difficult chapter in her life, describing it as a result of "painful events." This news comes amid ongoing speculation about the relationship between Shiloh and Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt with Pax (L), Shiloh (C) and Maddox (R) at the premiere of Jolie’s film, Unbroken. (Shutterstock)

Shiloh’s lawyer denies star kid published newspaper ad

Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, in a new statement to Page Six, denied reports that the teenager decided to publish a newspaper ad regarding her decision to remove the Moneyball actor’s name from hers. “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” the attorney informed the news outlet.

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required,” the statement continued.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt decided to name-drop after ‘painful events’

The lawyer told the news outlet to focus on being accurate, especially when reporting about young adults making really personal decisions. The lawyer added that the media “should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.”

Following her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh reportedly filed a legal request to drop her father's last name, Pitt. This news comes just after her younger sister, Vivienne, was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders. Sources close to Brad Pitt reveal he's "extremely hurt" by the decision. After all, Shiloh was his first biological daughter, and he reportedly cherished their bond. “He always wanted a daughter,” a source earlier told the outlet.

Brad Pitt’s relationship with kids is ‘strained’

An insider previously disclosed that Brad Pitt's relationship with his children has been "strained" for a while, with limited visitation permitted. "It's certainly tough for Brad to be constantly reminded of the distance from his children. He loves and misses them dearly. It’s a very sad situation." The former couple also has five other children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's highly publicised divorce, though legally declared single in 2019, remains unresolved. Their split, fueled by accusations of a physical altercation in 2016, continues to be entangled in legalities. The dispute centres around the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie sold her shares for $67 million in 2021, and Pitt is contesting the sale in court.