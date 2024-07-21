Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh's name change newspaper ad ‘could not have been avoided': Expert

Several Jolie-Pitt kids have been in the news these past months after reportedly dropping their father, Brad Pitt's name. Previous reports had established that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seeking expert help to legally cut ties with the F1 star. She initially filed for the name change on May 27, her 18th birthday. Angelina Jolie attended a premiere with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Her two daughters looked equally stunning as they walked the red carpet with their mother.(AFP)

Months later, the issue again resurfaced after the 18-year-old dancer published a petition in The Los Angeles Times to remove “Pitt” from her last name. The recent development proves how serious Shiloh is about the issue, especially since her latest move follows legal regulations that lead up to the official name-change process.

Her very public announcement in the newspaper also wasn't an ostentatious attempt at mere outward display but is actually something that “could not have been avoided,” a legal expert has now confirmed to PEOPLE.

Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (for now at least) filed for the newspaper announcement

California-based family law attorney David Glass affirmed, “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”

Also read | America's new favourite reality show, Love Island USA: Season 6 finale almost here after toppling the UK original

The legal expert also said that such name-change petitions “usually run smoothly and are granted” as long as the person filing them doesn’t have a criminal history or is trying to evade punishment.

Could Shiloh’s father, Brad Pitt, oppose the petition? Glass says that while he could come to court and make a case for his daughter being “alienated against him by the mother,” the star kid “can essentially call herself whatever she wants” because she isn’t a minor anymore.

Glass’ explanation aligns with California law, which states: “Before a judge can decide, you must have the forms published in a newspaper for one month. This means that the request shows up in a legal notice section of a paper.” This rule, however, doesn’t apply to individuals filing for a name change to match their gender identity or if they’re asking for a gender change recognition order.

Brad Pitt's souring relations with his children

The Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars share six kids: Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), Pax (20), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16).

Also read | Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez ‘will destroy him in divorce war’ if he…

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Pitt knew about the change and was “upset” about the development. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” Meanwhile, another source claimed that while Pitt still has visitation with his younger kids, he has “virtually no contact” with his adult children.

He and Angelina Jolie parted ways in 2016, and the former has since been accused of assaulting the Salt actress and their children in a highly publicised airplane incident the same year.

Shiloh isn’t the only one to take the drastic measure. Her younger sister Vivienne also seems to have done the same, according to the Broadway play The Outsiders’ programme. Other reports also suggested that Zahara, Maddox, Pax and Knox aren’t using their father’s name either.