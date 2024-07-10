Brad Pitt has ‘virtually no contact’ with adult children, engagement with younger kids ‘limited’: Report

Brad Pitt often has visitations from his younger kids but has “no virtual contact” with the adult ones. The kids mostly stay with their mother, Angelina Jolie, however, the custody agreement stated that Brad Pitt was allowed to have visitation with the younger kids. Recently, their daughter, Shiloh, legally dropped her dad’s surname ‘Pitt’ from her name which made headlines. Anjelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children and got divorced in 2019.

Pitt’s younger kids visit him but have no contact with adult ones

According to an exclusive by People magazine, the custody agreement, allowed Pitt to have meet-ups with the minor children. The source said, “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule.” The 60-year-old actor is currently on location to shoot for his upcoming film F1.

The source further added, “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, namely Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne. The two got married in the year 2014 and parted ways in 2019. Pitt is currently dating Ines de Ramon while Jolie is not dating anyone.

Pitt is ‘aware and upset’ about Shiloh’s surname drop

Pitt and Jolie’s daughter Shiloh filed documents right around her 18th birthday to drop Pitt from her name and simply go by Shiloh Jolie. The source informed that the actor is “aware and upset" about her daughter wanting to drop Pitt from her name. The source stated back in June, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Shiloh is not the only kid of Brad to drop Pitt from her name, his youngest Vivienne is walking the same path. In the Playbill of the Oscar-winning musical The Outsider, which she helped alongside her mum to produce, she is registered as Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It is, however, unsure if she has changed her name legally or not.