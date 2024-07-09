Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are ‘cutting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off’ because…

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly “cut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off”, according to a royal insider. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly ended their close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, siding with the Royal Family instead.(AFP/Reuters)

The Prince of York, in particular, shared a strong bond with Harry and was the first member of the Royal Family to meet Meghan when they began dating. Their relationship has seemingly cooled this year.

Also, at that time, Prince William “warned” Prince Harry about Meghan, as the Princess of Wales was afraid the younger brother was going too fast with the Suits star.

“William was correct to guide or warn Harry ‘Are you sure you’re not going a bit fast in this relationship with Meghan?’”, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said at The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

Notably, Beatrice and Eugenie did not meet with Harry during either of his two visits to the UK in 2024.

The York sisters were conspicuously absent from Harry's Invictus Games too in London this past May. Instead, just weeks after missing the event, they were seen at a garden party at Buckingham Palace with Prince William.

Beatrice and Eugenie sided with Royals

An insider claims that Beatrice and Eugenie have stopped speaking with the Sussexes altogether. The source explained that the sisters have realigned their loyalties towards the Royal Family.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family. They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were,” the insider told the Express US.

Eugine is “very careful about what they say to friends because they don’t want to be seen as bad-mouthing Harry or Meghan”, per a source.

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed multiple bombshells about the monarchy since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and relocating to the US.

The couple has been vocal about their grievances with the Royal Family through various media outlets, including Harry's 2023 memoir, ‘Spare’, various interviews and Netflix documentaries.

These attacks have strained their relationships with other family members, making the rift between Beatrice and Eugenie another casualty of their departure from royal duties following their estrangement from Prince William and King Charles III.