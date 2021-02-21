Princess Eugenie shares newborn son's name, pays loving tribute to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her first baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9. She recently took to her official Instagram account to reveal the name of her newborn son and guess what, it is the most adorable ode to her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie named her baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. She took to Instagram stories to share an image of herself lovingly holding the baby while smiling and posing for the camera with her husband Jack. The caption on the image read, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy (sic)."

Princess Eugenie reveals the name of her son(Instagram story/princesseugenie)

She added, "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. (sic)." The 30-year-old referred to Prince Andrew and Prince Philip in the caption. According to reports from Buckingham Palace, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is currently hospitalised for observation and rest after he felt unwell.

The 30-year-old Princess Eugenie also took this opportunity to thank all the essential workers who have been putting their lives at risk all this while. She shared a heartwarming caption with her family portrait. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you. ⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy. (sic)."

That is not all, the new parents also chose to honour other family members of both the sides with the baby's name. The baby gets his first name August from Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was originally born as Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. The rest of it comes from 5x grandfather from his own father, Jack Brookbank's side, Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

This is Princess Eugenie's first child. Her cousin, Prince Harry recently announced that he also is expecting his second child with wife Meghan Markle.

