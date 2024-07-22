Ben Affleck didn’t attend Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday bash

Jennifer Lopez recently initiated her 55th birthday celebrations with a Bridgerton-themed party, but the thing everyone noticed was the absence of her husband and actor Ben Affleck further strengthening the buzz around trouble in their love paradise that have been dominating tabloids for months now. Also read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘not getting back together,’ but the plans to split are… Jennifer and Ben tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.(Getty Images)

Ben skips the birthday bash

According to People, Ben, 51, was not at his wife's Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday. Jennifer, who was born in New York, turns 55 on Wednesday (July 24).

At the party, several guests were clicked arriving in royal attire, including Jennifer's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez. Guadalupe was seen dressed in a blue gown with white lace detailing.

The Selena star continued her birthday celebrations in the Hamptons with family and friends on Sunday by hosting a lunch. And Ben was absent from that too. A source told Page Six she got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past.

Amid the buzz around their separation, Jennifer has been spending the last few weeks in the Hamptons. Ben has remained across the country in Los Angeles. The couple even spent their second wedding anniversary apart.

More about the tiff

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, before celebrating the following month with a larger event in Savannah, Georgia.

After their rekindled romance set tinsel town abuzz, reports of trouble started seeping out earlier this year.

Ben and Jennifer have reportedly decided against rekindling their relationship, with no plans to get back together. However, sources close to the couple suggest it's not quite time to write their love story off just yet.

The couple has been living separately for over a year. Ben has been staying in a Brentwood rental, while JLo has mostly been vacationing to avoid LA at any cost. However, despite not getting back together, the source claimed, "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon."

Several insiders suggest the silence surrounding Ben and Jennifer's love life could be because of all the hoopla around them a while back. JLo's projects such as This Is Me... Now and The Greatest Love Story Never Told were all about their love coming back to life. It is believed that it is because of the attention that they want to keep their current status private.