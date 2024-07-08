 Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 08, 2024 09:45 PM IST

In the video, Lopez is seen dancing on a beach, wearing denim shorts and an embellished bikini top

Jennifer Lopez shared her old breakup anthem on social media amid growing speculations about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck. The 54-year-old singer posted a clip of the music video for her 2021 song Cambia el Paso on Instagram Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez shared an old breakup anthem on her Instagram amid growing rumours about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)
Jennifer Lopez shared an old breakup anthem on her Instagram amid growing rumours about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

JLo posts old breakup anthem on Instagram

The song, which translates to Change the Step in English, features empowering lyrics. In the video, Lopez is seen dancing on a beach, wearing denim shorts and an embellished bikini top. She posted the clip along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso.”

ALSO READ: Jenn Tran opens up on becoming first Asian Bachelorette, ‘I really struggled…’

In the track, which is co-written by Rauw Alejandro, she sings lyrics like “Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail,” and “He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms.”

However, the On the Floor hitmaker only shared the pre-chorus and chorus, where she sings, “Uno, dos, tres, uno, dos tres, Avanza,” which translates to “one, two, three, move forward” and “All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance.”

ALSO READ: RHONJ star Teresa Giudice blasted for ‘worst’ Photoshop fail in Larsa Pippen birthday post

At the time of the release of the summer bop, Lopez explained the deep meaning behind its lyrics on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do,” the Marry Me star said.

“If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance,” Lopez continued, adding that dancing means “life and joy and happiness” to her. “So, whenever I'm talking about dance ... I'm talking about something else. You've got to be yourself; you've got to be happy,” she added in the 2021 interview.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On