Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
In the video, Lopez is seen dancing on a beach, wearing denim shorts and an embellished bikini top
Jennifer Lopez shared her old breakup anthem on social media amid growing speculations about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck. The 54-year-old singer posted a clip of the music video for her 2021 song Cambia el Paso on Instagram Sunday.
JLo posts old breakup anthem on Instagram
The song, which translates to Change the Step in English, features empowering lyrics. In the video, Lopez is seen dancing on a beach, wearing denim shorts and an embellished bikini top. She posted the clip along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso.”
In the track, which is co-written by Rauw Alejandro, she sings lyrics like “Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail,” and “He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms.”
However, the On the Floor hitmaker only shared the pre-chorus and chorus, where she sings, “Uno, dos, tres, uno, dos tres, Avanza,” which translates to “one, two, three, move forward” and “All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance.”
At the time of the release of the summer bop, Lopez explained the deep meaning behind its lyrics on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do,” the Marry Me star said.
“If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance,” Lopez continued, adding that dancing means “life and joy and happiness” to her. “So, whenever I'm talking about dance ... I'm talking about something else. You've got to be yourself; you've got to be happy,” she added in the 2021 interview.
