RHONJ star Teresa Giudice blasted for ‘worst’ Photoshop fail in Larsa Pippen birthday post

Teresa Giudice is facing severe criticism for “unhinged” Photoshop fail in her latest Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a picture of herself with Larsa Pippen, wishing her a happy birthday. Although the duo posed in swimsuits, the beachy backdrop was “obviously” edited. RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is being slammed by fans for 'worst' photo editing(Instagram/ @teresagiudice)

RHONJ star slammed for ‘worst’ Photoshop fail

The 52-year-old television personality shared the edited beach pic with fellow Bravolebrity on Instagram Saturday. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you.” It is visibly evident that the outline of their bodies was cut from a different photo and was placed on a separate picture of a beach.

Although her fans blasted Giudice for “embarrassing” photo editing, The Real Housewives of Miami star was unbothered by it as she commented, “Love u so much.” Pippen also shared the post on her Instagram story along with the message, “Love u @teresagiudice.” One fan queried, “What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?”

One more fan said, “It’s giving Zoom background,” while another commented, “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.” “Winner of the worst photo edit,” quipped another. After a slew of brutal comments, Giudice turned off the comments on the post but let it stay on her Instagram grid.

Meanwhile, Pippen, who turned 50 on Saturday, went on a night out with friends at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida. The RHOM star shared a childhood photo of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating the journey of another year.” Several other stars of the Real Housewives franchise wished her on her special day, including, The Real Housewives of Dubai co-stars Caroline Stanbury and Chanel Ayan.