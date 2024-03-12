Meghan Markle ‘would’ve been annihilated’ for Photoshop fail like Kate Middleton, say royal sources

Kate Middleton's first photo since abdominal surgery in January has wreaked havoc online. The now-deleted photo, which was shared by the Princess of Wales on Instagram, was dubbed as a major Photoshop fail. When netizens realised that the picture, along with her three children, had been heavily edited, it was immediately taken down from the platform. Following this gaffe, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Page Six that the Sussexes would never make such a mistake. Royal sources claim that Meghan Markle would never make the same mistake as Kate Middleton after viral Photoshop fail(File)

Sources claim Royal Family would never forgive Meghan Markle for the same blunder

The royal sources revealed to the outlet that Meghan and Prince Harry “would have been annihilated” for a blunder similar to Kate. They added that “this isn't a mistake” the Duchess of Sussex would make. Just hours after the Princess of Wales shared the photo wishing her followers on the UK's Mother's Day, the world's top photo agencies issued a “kill” order over editing issues.

Agencies like the Associated Press posted the message- “Kill from your systems and archives photo,” warning against the use of the picture. “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the message added. The sources close to the Sussexes continued, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue, they would have been annihilated.”

“The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” the royal source further revealed. Despite being officially taken down, the picture is still making rounds on the internet, with netizens taking a closer look at it to spot the editing fails. It appears that there were at least 10 editing fails. Many even compared it to a previous Vogue cover featuring Kate.

Following the severe backlash, Kate issued an apology for the “confusion” over the Mother's Day picture she shared. In the photo, she posed alongside her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she said in a statement.