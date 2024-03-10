Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to Uvalde school shooting victim's family, celebrate birthday: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the family of an Uvalde school shooting victim by suddenly visiting them in Texas on Saturday, March 9. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the birthday of Claudia Martinez, the sister of beloved fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia. Garcia was killed while she tried to protect her students during a deadly shooting inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a surprise visit to an Uvalde school shooting victim's family (@fuhknjo/X)

A video shows Meghan singing “Happy Birthday” before stopping and asking, “Is everyone singing too?” The room was seen bursting into laughter. Garcia’s nephew John Martinez posted the video to X.

Meghan, who was seen holding a cake she had brought, turned around and asked Harry to sing along. Several other family members of Garcia were present.

In a separate post, Martinez wrote, “before i take a small break i just wnna say how grateful i am that Meghan and Harry took their time out of their busy schedules to visit with irma and joe’s kids, it meant so so so much to them and us, and thank you to all the continued love and support from their supporters”.

‘She’s not the evil person you desperately want her to be’

Martinez also called out haters commenting on his video, saying, “i literally posted a video proving Meghan Markle checks up on us and yet I still have people in my comments saying horrible untrue things about her and somehow it’s PR and I got paid ? how can anyone speak about this when it’s MY experience with her. She’s not the evil person you desperately want her to be and i can promise i wasn’t paid otherwise i wouldn’t have only $43 to my name or do i need to prove that to you guys too ?”

During the Uvalde school shooting, former student 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot 19 students and two teachers dead. 17 others were injured. He was eventually shot dead by members of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit.