 Prince Harry, Meghan pay surprise visit to Uvalde shooting victim's family - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to Uvalde school shooting victim's family, celebrate birthday: Watch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to Uvalde school shooting victim's family, celebrate birthday: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Mar 10, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the family of an Uvalde school shooting victim by suddenly visiting them in Texas on Saturday, March 9

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the family of an Uvalde school shooting victim by suddenly visiting them in Texas on Saturday, March 9. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the birthday of Claudia Martinez, the sister of beloved fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia. Garcia was killed while she tried to protect her students during a deadly shooting inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a surprise visit to an Uvalde school shooting victim's family (@fuhknjo/X)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a surprise visit to an Uvalde school shooting victim's family (@fuhknjo/X)

A video shows Meghan singing “Happy Birthday” before stopping and asking, “Is everyone singing too?” The room was seen bursting into laughter. Garcia’s nephew John Martinez posted the video to X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meghan, who was seen holding a cake she had brought, turned around and asked Harry to sing along. Several other family members of Garcia were present.

In a separate post, Martinez wrote, “before i take a small break i just wnna say how grateful i am that Meghan and Harry took their time out of their busy schedules to visit with irma and joe’s kids, it meant so so so much to them and us, and thank you to all the continued love and support from their supporters”.

‘She’s not the evil person you desperately want her to be’

Martinez also called out haters commenting on his video, saying, “i literally posted a video proving Meghan Markle checks up on us and yet I still have people in my comments saying horrible untrue things about her and somehow it’s PR and I got paid ? how can anyone speak about this when it’s MY experience with her. She’s not the evil person you desperately want her to be and i can promise i wasn’t paid otherwise i wouldn’t have only $43 to my name or do i need to prove that to you guys too ?”

During the Uvalde school shooting, former student 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot 19 students and two teachers dead. 17 others were injured. He was eventually shot dead by members of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On