Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to get increased police protection in New York despite US court defeat: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly get increased police protection in New York despite the recent UK court defeat. In May 2023, the couple slammed the behaviour of "aggressive paparazzi" after they appeared at the 50th anniversary of the Ms Foundation for Women's award ceremony in New York. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia (Photo by Andrew Chin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In a letter to the Metropolitan Police dated December 6, 2023, the NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence wrote, according to GB News, “We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behaviour on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question.”

"The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks,” the Chief of Intelligence added. "Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment."

However, an NYPD spokesperson has now confirmed that the couple will be given additional security when in the State. "We have since increased security protocols for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” they told The Telegraph.

Prince Harry could ‘reconsider becoming a US citizen'

Meanwhile, an expert has said that Harry could soon "reconsider becoming a US citizen.” Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from the royal family in 2020. His challenge over security arrangements for his household was recently dismissed.

In an attempt to contest the decision, Harry took the government to court. Harry insisted that he and his family face threat even though they were not part of the royal family any longer. He said he believed he had been treated unfairly.

According to criminal defence lawyer Paul Britton, the recent ruling was likely "crushing" Harry, the Daily Express reported. This, in turn, could lead to him applying for American citizenship after his visa application issues are settled.

"This latest defeat for Prince Harry is no doubt crushing given the circumstances,” Britton said. "This decision has been eagerly anticipated by the legal community and the judgement was conclusive – the decision made by Ravec will not be changed and Prince Harry’s security protection in the UK will not be increased."

He continued, “How this affects Prince Harry’s next steps is yet to be seen. Many anticipate that, without what he feels is adequate security in place to protect him and his family on their return to the UK, he will soon reconsider the decision to become a US citizen.”