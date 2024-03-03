Who are 3 royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would reunite with if they return to UK? Expert weighs in

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK very few times after stepping down from the royal family in 2020, new reports have claimed they might actually travel back to the country soon to spend more time with King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, even if the couple does return, there will be “strict rules” in place about which members of the royal family they can interact with. Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 6, 2022 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

“They could be confined, I think, to meetings with [King] Charles and perhaps [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice,” royal expert Jennie Bond told New Magazine, according to The Mirror. “The rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘I saw how close William and Harry were’

Meanwhile, Charles’s former butler said that the Duke and Duchess’ return is “possible,” and could even be permanent. “It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible,” Grant Harold said, according to New York Post.

However before permanently relocating, Harry would need to make amends with Prince William. “He could have a discussion with his brother about resuming his royal duties, but obviously there is so much that has happened over the last couple of years and that needs to be sorted out before the Sussexes made a permanent return,” Harrold said.

“I don’t think it would be impossible — when I was working for the royal family, I saw how close William and Harry were, I don’t think that’s a relationship that is too far gone to be healed or fixed,” he added.

In February, it was reported that Charles delayed a helicopter flight to Sandringham just to meet Harry. Harry travelled to London after learning about his father’s illness, and the duo had a 30-minute private meeting at Clarence House.