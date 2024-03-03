 Who are 3 royals Harry, Meghan would reunite with if they return to UK? | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Who are 3 royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would reunite with if they return to UK? Expert weighs in

Who are 3 royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would reunite with if they return to UK? Expert weighs in

BySumanti Sen
Mar 03, 2024 07:04 AM IST

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK very few times after 2020, reports have claimed they might actually travel back to the country soon

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK very few times after stepping down from the royal family in 2020, new reports have claimed they might actually travel back to the country soon to spend more time with King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, even if the couple does return, there will be “strict rules” in place about which members of the royal family they can interact with.

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 6, 2022 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 6, 2022 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

“They could be confined, I think, to meetings with [King] Charles and perhaps [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice,” royal expert Jennie Bond told New Magazine, according to The Mirror. “The rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘I saw how close William and Harry were’

Meanwhile, Charles’s former butler said that the Duke and Duchess’ return is “possible,” and could even be permanent. “It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible,” Grant Harold said, according to New York Post.

However before permanently relocating, Harry would need to make amends with Prince William. “He could have a discussion with his brother about resuming his royal duties, but obviously there is so much that has happened over the last couple of years and that needs to be sorted out before the Sussexes made a permanent return,” Harrold said.

“I don’t think it would be impossible — when I was working for the royal family, I saw how close William and Harry were, I don’t think that’s a relationship that is too far gone to be healed or fixed,” he added.

In February, it was reported that Charles delayed a helicopter flight to Sandringham just to meet Harry. Harry travelled to London after learning about his father’s illness, and the duo had a 30-minute private meeting at Clarence House.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On