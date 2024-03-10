 Kate Middleton breaks silence after surgery as she shares new picture with kids | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Kate Middleton poses alongside kids in first Instagram post since surgery, fans send warm wishes

Kate Middleton poses alongside kids in first Instagram post since surgery, fans send warm wishes

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 10, 2024 05:24 PM IST

In the adorable photo, Kate and her children are all smiles on the occasion of the UK's national Mother's Day

Kate Middleton has finally broken her silence after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. In the photo shared on Instagram, the Princess of Wales can be smiling as she poses alongside her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. In the caption of her latest post, she shared her wishes for the UK's Mother's Day.

Kate Middleton poses alongside her three children in latest picture (Instagram)
Princess of Wales shares new photo with kids in first Instagram post since surgery

In the adorable photo, Kate and her children are all smiles on the occasion of the UK's national Mother's Day. To mark the holiday, she captioned the post, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.” Kate also mentioned her husband, Prince William's name, for the photo credit.

Fans pray for Kate Middleton's speedy recovery

Shortly after the Princess of Wales shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section, wishing her a speedy recovery. One fan commented, “Aw what a beautiful picture taken by our Prince of Wales!! It’s so wonderful to see our Princess of Wales again and she is surrounded by so much love as we all said! I absolutely love everyone’s big smiles happy Mother’s Day to her! We all love you so much, Catherine! And thank you for this wonderful surprise.”

One more fan wrote in the comment section, “OMG . You always have the best surprise for us. We missed you so much so it's so great to see . Hope you're feeling so much better. This picture taken by William is so beautiful and radiates happiness. Happy Mother's Day.” Yet another fan commented on the picture, “My goodness it’s just so wonderful to see our Princess of Wales again! And clearly healthy!! I’m continuing to send you my very best wishes.”

