Meghan Markle asked to ‘rise above’ after cyber-bullying claims, compared to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle recently addressed social media bullying on Women's Day. The Duchess of Sussex delivered a bold statement on pressing issues during the keynote event of the South by Southwest Festival. On Friday, she revealed being a victim of cyber-bullying while pregnant with Archie and Lilibet. Now, a former royal butler has issued a stern statement after the claims went viral yesterday.

Meghan Markle on cyber-bullying

During the event where the Suits alum was a panel member alongside Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, and author and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, Meghan shared a personal experience. Opening up about how she faced trolls in one of her most vulnerable times she said, “You know, I think it’s really interesting as I can reflect on it, I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili, and with a newborn with each of them.”

Meghan Markle asked to ‘rise above it’

Now, as reported by the Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex has been advised to ‘rise above’ certain things. Royal aide Butler Grant Harold said, "Millions of people sadly experience online bullying... it happens all the time.” Harold went on to say: “A lot of the members of the Royal Family do not go on social media for that very reason. So they don’t see the negative comments. There is positive, but there is always negative.”

The butler went on to remark how Princess of Wales Catherine doesn’t talk about social media, although she might be using it. "Sometimes you should be rising above it. Catherine the Princess of Wales could be on social media but she doesn't talk about it."

Which Royal members have social media handles?

Only a few royal members, including the Duchess of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Cassius, and Columbus Taylor, hold a public social media account. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton occasionally use their handles if something important is up for posting.

Why did Harry and Meghan quit social media?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped using social media after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple, who found a new home in California, previously used to handle the Royal Instagram account called SussexRoyal to interact with the public.

However, before leaving the UK, they announced that they would be taking a step back. In a statement, they said, "While you may not see us here, the work continues, Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!”