Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date in Austin ahead of SXSW Conference

Ahead of her panel appearance at the 2024 SXSW conference, Meghan Markle enjoyed a romantic date night with Prince Harry in Austin, Texas. The royal couple went out to dine at Soho House Austin on Thursday. The Sussexes travelled to Texas from Montecito, California, for the big event on Friday, where Markle is set to participate in the keynote panel on International Women's Day. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a date in Austin, Texas ahead of SXSW Conference (Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go for romantic date night in Austin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their dinner in the private members' club of the lavish property, per People. An onlooker told the magazine that Meghan and Prince Harry “were happy and in great spirits.” “Harry was very animated throughout the dinner. They were super low-key and seemed happy to be around the upbeat vibes at the lively venue,” the source further added.

The royal pair's outing comes ahead of Friday's Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel, where Meghan is set to appear alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen.

Though the Sussexes may not have had their first date at the exact same location, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold Soho House in high regard. In 2016, the duo had their first date at the Soho House in London. The Duke recalled his special night with his then-girlfriend in his memoir Spare.

“Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table,” he wrote. “She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic,” Prince Harry added in his book.