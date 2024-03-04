Prince Harry ‘pressuring’ Meghan Markle is causing huge marital ‘tension’: ‘He wants to..’

Tension in Royal marriage? From past allegations of 'bad omen' to reports of Prince Harry 'putting pressure' on wife Meghan Markle, speculation of a split is making waves again. The Invictus Games, founded by the Duke of Sussex around a decade ago, is set to have a major event in the UK, and he wants the Suits actress to attend. However, Meghan, who 'doesn't want to set foot again' in London, is reportedly against the proposal, claims a royal expert. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Whistler Sliding Centre during the training camp for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada February 15, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier(REUTERS)

Prince Harry's 'pressure' straining relationship with Meghan Markle

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn alleges to the Mirror, “Harry is putting pressure on his wife Meghan to join him at the event.” Invictus Games is about to mark its 10-year anniversary. The international multi-sport event, first held in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, is scheduled to have an event hosted by the Duke in the UK. Earlier, Harry shared his future travel plans to the UK in talks with Good Morning America, quipping that he might be seeing more of his family after dad King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex might not be as keen as her husband to return, as reports claim that she has "never felt at home" in the UK. However, Quinn seems confident in asserting that Harry is in no mood to accept a 'no' from his wife this time, and Meghan is beginning to realize that you “should never say never.”

Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to return UK but…

Quinn told the Mirror, "The Invictus Games - it's one of the few areas of Harry‘s life where he feels on firm ground.” He further adds, “There’s no doubt that helping disabled soldiers is a good thing, and it’s something that Harry has tried to do without it becoming all about him, so it's good for brand Sussex but only if Meghan is also there. So he is definitely putting pressure on her to join him.”

As per Quinn this factor is causing some marital tensions between the couple who tied the wedding knot in 2018. “This is causing huge tension in the couple's relationship. Omid Scobie's book Endgame tells us that Meghan never wants to visit the UK again, but she now realises with the games coming up and her father-in-law seriously ill that you should never say never.”

Previously, Omid addressed rumors of marital strife between Meghan and Harry, strongly rejecting any claims of split and discord. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "continue to be happy and in a good place," according to sources close to them, he claimed.