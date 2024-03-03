Who is Prince William’s secret hand in Harry and Meghan's Royal exit? Revealed

The stories of the British royal family are like a rich tapestry, woven with layers of unexpected twists and conspiracy theories. Filled with hidden emotions and moments that shake expectations, it's a saga that never fails to intrigue the public. Perhaps no event was as shocking as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stepping back from his full-time royal duties in 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle whom he married in 2018. Now, recent court documents suggest that a key document was drafted by a former aide to Prince William which resulted in a royal departure. Prince Williams and Kate Middleton

Prince William's Role in Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit?

Prince Harry, who resigned from his official royal role, relocated to California with Meghan Markle and their children after making a commitment to Queen Elizabeth. However, this week, the 39-year-old lost a legal dispute against the Home Office regarding police protection, as reported by the Mirror. The court's 51-page ruling shed light on the negotiations surrounding Harry and Meghan's departure from their royal duties.

The court documents obtained by The Times contain some shocking revelations. They outline the steps for Meghan and Harry to step down from their royal duties, written by Prince William's former aide, Simon Case. "On January 8, 2020, an announcement was made in relation to the claimant [the Duke of Sussex] stepping back from official royal duties and a public role.” An excerpt of the document reads.

It further adds, “On January 11, 2020, Sir Edward Young [the late Queen's private secretary] emailed the claimant with a draft paper, which was largely the work of Simon Case, concerning the detailed arrangements to give effect to the announcement. Following a meeting at Sandringham on January 13, 2020, what the claimant describes as 'an agreement of sorts' was reached.”

Prince Harry’s security battle

The revelation surfaced mere days after the Duke of Sussex announced he would appeal against the security battle verdict. In 2021, Harry had filed a complaint against the Home Office regarding the decision to revoke his taxpayer-funded security while in the UK. However, the ruling issued on Wednesday said, "We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government's position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Harry’s legal team also released a statement saying, "The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec’s own written policy."