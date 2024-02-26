Chilling video shows moment Manhattan SoHo hotel murder suspect was busted by police in Arizona: Watch

Police bodycam footage has revealed the chilling moment police in Arizona busted Raad Almansoori, the suspect in the ruthless murder of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia. Oleas-Arancibia was killed inside a SoHo hotel room in Lower Manhattan. Raad Almansoori, believed to be a serial attacker, has a history of arrests in Arizona, Florida and Texas (Scottsdale Police Department/Facebook, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Almansoori, believed to be a serial attacker, has a history of arrests in Arizona, Florida and Texas. The 26-year-old was cornered by Scottsdale police in a parking garage on February 18 when he was driving the stolen sedan he carjacked the previous day, a video posted by the Arizona department on Facebook shows.

The murder of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia

Oleas-Arancibia had been beaten and strangled. Her body was discovered on the floor under a blanket by a hotel maid on February 8. A spokesperson for the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner told New York Post that her manner of death was officially determined to be homicide. Her cause of death was compression of the neck and blunt force trauma.

After the murder, a surveillance photo showed Almansoori wearing leggings that belonged to Oleas-Arancibia.

The victim was hit with an iron rod. "A broken iron was recovered at the scene and recovered bits of plastic that were found embedded inside of her skull," Kenny said.

Police believe Almansoori left the hotel wearing Oleas-Arancibia’s leggings because his clothes were too bloody. He has an extensive out-of-state arrest history, the NYPD has said.

Almansoori was arrested in Arizona, where he is accused of two stabbings. "While in the custody of Arizona law enforcement, he informs them that he is wanted for homicide in New York City and tells the cops that they should Google 'SoHo 54 Hotel,'" NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, according to CBS News.

It is believed that Almansoori arrived in New York City in late January. His credit card use shows he later purchased a plane ticket to Arizona.